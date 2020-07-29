Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - July 29, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Growth Fund I (MFEIX). MFEIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.54%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.61%.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R4 (PIPPX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PIPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.35% over the last five years, PIPPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Franklin DynaTech R (FDNRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, FDNRX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FDNRX has an expense ratio of 1.08%, management fee of 0.46%, and annual returns of 19.16% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

