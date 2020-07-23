Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - July 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities Service Class (BSTSX) has a 1.17% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, BSTSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 26.1% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Fund (FFIDX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. FFIDX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. FFIDX, with annual returns of 11.69% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MSIF Growth Portfolio L (MSHLX). Expense ratio: 1.32%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 23.03%. MSHLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

