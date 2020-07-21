Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - July 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund C (JCICX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JCICX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.01% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio A (MACGX): 1.02% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MACGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. MACGX, with annual returns of 21.01% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth R (FSMRX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FSMRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.01% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.