Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - July 17, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FNGZX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With annual returns of 10.55% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Mid Cap Institutional (PCBIX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PCBIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.11% over the last five years, PCBIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund I (MLCIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MLCIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MLCIX has an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.35%, and annual returns of 13.1% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

