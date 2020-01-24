Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - January 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

PIMCO StocksPLUS A (PSPAX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PSPAX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With annual returns of 10.29% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock A (MIGFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIGFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.73%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Admiral (MSGLX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGLX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.65% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

