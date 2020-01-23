Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - January 23, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Rydex Nova Investor (RYNVX) has a 1.35% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. RYNVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.5% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth R (RRMGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.17%, expense ratio of 1.27% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX). Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 14.02%. QUAYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

