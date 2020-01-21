Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - January 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Neuberger Berman Guardian R3 (NGDRX). NGDRX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.36%, management fee of 0.76%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.07%.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund (RPMGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RPMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.75%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS IB (HDGBX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. HDGBX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

