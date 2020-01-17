Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - January 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund HLS IA (HIMCX) has a 0.7% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. HIMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 11.74% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth A (NWCAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NWCAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 11.86%, expense ratio of 0.98% and management fee of 0.69%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities (FSCOX). Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.93%. Five year annual return: 10.38%. FSCOX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

