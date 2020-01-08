Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - January 08, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Global Growth R3 (MWOHX): 1.38% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. MWOHX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. MWOHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.65%.

AB Discovery Growth I (CHCIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CHCIX, with annual returns of 10.45% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vanguard Tax-Managed Cap Appreciation Admiral (VTCLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VTCLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. VTCLX has an expense ratio of 0.09%, management fee of 0.08%, and annual returns of 10.83% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

