Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 26, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Adviser (PASSX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. PASSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With annual returns of 11.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Investor (BIAGX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. BIAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BIAGX, with annual returns of 14.8% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R6 (RWMGX). Expense ratio: 0.28%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 10.92%. RWMGX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

