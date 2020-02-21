Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 21, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth A (STMGX) has a 1.25% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. STMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 12.37% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

RBC Global Opportunities I (RGOIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RGOIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With five-year annualized performance of 12.14%, expense ratio of 0.86% and management fee of 0.76%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core (TPLGX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TPLGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.37% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

