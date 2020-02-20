Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AllianzGI BestStyles US Equit Instl (ABTLX) has a 0.45% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. ABTLX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.45% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Investor (IAXIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. IAXIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.66%, expense ratio of 0.78% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AQR TM Large Cap Momentum Style I (ATMOX). Expense ratio: 0.4%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 10.32%. ATMOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

