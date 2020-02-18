Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 18, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

City Natural Rochdale US Core Equity & Income N (CNRWX): 1.02% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. CNRWX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. CNRWX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.05%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MassMutual Select Equity Opportunities R5 (MFVSX). Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 10.73%. MFVSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

