Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity I (CMGIX) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. CMGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 15.75% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Pacific Basin (FPBFX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FPBFX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. FPBFX, with annual returns of 10.64% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

TIAA-CREF Enhanced Large Cap Growth Index Institutional (TLIIX): 0.32% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. TLIIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.91%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

