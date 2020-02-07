Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Principal Capital Appreciation R4 (PCAPX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PCAPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.31%.

Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX). Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.49%. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.45% over the last five years.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth A (MEFAX). Expense ratio: 1.26%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 11.23%. MEFAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

