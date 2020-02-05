Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 05, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MFS Research R3 (MFRHX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. MFRHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MFRHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.45%.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style I (AUEIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. AUEIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 13.39%, expense ratio of 0.38% and management fee of 0.25%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Baron Partners Fund Retail (BPTRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. BPTRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. BPTRX has an expense ratio of 1.33%, management fee of 1%, and annual returns of 13.6% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

