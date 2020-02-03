Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - February 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529E (CWMEX) has a 0.89% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CWMEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.26% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth S (CMVSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CMVSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.17%, expense ratio of 0.87% and management fee of 0.57%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Capital Appreciation R3 (PCAOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PCAOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PCAOX has an expense ratio of 1.06%, management fee of 0.47%, and annual returns of 11.1% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

