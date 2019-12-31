Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 31, 2019
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Trust (NBMTX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. NBMTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 10.87% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX): 1.23% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JATSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. JATSX, with annual returns of 18.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 2X Investor (DXSLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DXSLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. DXSLX has an expense ratio of 1.35%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 16.83% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
