Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 30, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth I (NVLIX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. NVLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. NVLIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.62%.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity R5 (MSGSX). Expense ratio: 0.96%. Management fee: 0.8%. MSGSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.54% over the last five years.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity R (GOGFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GOGFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. GOGFX has an expense ratio of 1.46%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 10.9% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

