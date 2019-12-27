Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 27, 2019

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FOCPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FOCPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.8%.

Eagle Mid Cap Growth R6 (HRAUX). Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.52%. HRAUX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.92% over the last five years.

Oppenheimer Discovery A (OPOCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OPOCX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. OPOCX has an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 11.08% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

