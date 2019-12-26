Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 26, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Global Growth R4 (MWOJX) has a 1.12% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. MWOJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.92% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth (FSBDX): 0.02% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSBDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.74% over the last five years, FSBDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMRX has an expense ratio of 1.41%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 14.12% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

