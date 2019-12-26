Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 26, 2019
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
MFS Global Growth R4 (MWOJX) has a 1.12% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. MWOJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.92% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth (FSBDX): 0.02% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSBDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.74% over the last five years, FSBDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMRX has an expense ratio of 1.41%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 14.12% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (FSBDX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (JDMRX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (MWOJX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.