Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 23, 2019

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. VEVIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.85%.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth (PRDMX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.64%. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.43% over the last five years.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund (FDEGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FDEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. FDEGX has an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.38%, and annual returns of 10.1% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

