Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 20, 2019

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Nicholas Limited Edition N (NNLEX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NNLEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. NNLEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.77%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R5 (PPUPX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUPX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.09% over the last five years, PPUPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy IS (LCBEX). Expense ratio: 0.68%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 10.44%. LCBEX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

