Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - December 17, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Lord Abbett Developing Growth I (LADYX). LADYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.51%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.13%.

T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund (PRSCX). Expense ratio: 0.79%. Management fee: 0.64%. With a much more diversified approach, PRSCX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.82% over the last five years.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. RGGKX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 13.35% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

