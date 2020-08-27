Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - August 27, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities A (BGSAX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGSAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. BGSAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 24.78%.

Janus Henserson Forty Institutional (JACAX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. JACAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JACAX, with annual returns of 16.48% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor (NMANX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.04% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

