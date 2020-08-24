Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - August 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

TIAA-CREF Enhanced Large Cap Growth Index Institutional (TLIIX): 0.32% expense ratio and 0.31% management fee. TLIIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 14.6% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Champlain Mid Cap Fund Adviser (CIPMX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. CIPMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. CIPMX, with annual returns of 12.32% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth (PRDGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRDGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PRDGX has an expense ratio of 0.62%, management fee of 0.49%, and annual returns of 10.45% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

