Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - August 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 15.69% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Entrepreneur US Large Cap Institutional (IMPLX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.65%. IMPLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.9% over the last five years.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R2 (JUEZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JUEZX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUEZX has an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 10.19% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

