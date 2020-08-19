Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - August 19, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Polen Growth Fund Retail (POLRX): 1.23% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. POLRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. POLRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.35%.

AB Discovery Growth K (CHCKX). Expense ratio: 1.08%. Management fee: 0.61%. CHCKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.29% over the last five years.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund (FSEAX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. FSEAX is classified as a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, and these types of mutual funds see big investment opportunities in the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. With a five-year annual return of 11.55%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.