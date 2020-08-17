Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - August 17, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MSIF Advantage Portfolio A (MAPPX) has a 1.19% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MAPPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 18.47% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Nationwide AllianzGI Intl Growth R6 (NWAHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NWAHX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 11.84%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.92% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

