Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - August 11, 2020

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Van Eck International Investors Gold I (INIIX). INIIX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.73%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.92%.

MSIF Advantage Port IS (MADSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MADSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 19.96%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory RS Science&Technology Y (RIFYX): 1.24% expense ratio and 1% management fee. RIFYX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 22.92%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

