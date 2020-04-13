Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - April 13, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Growth R6 (MFEKX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MFEKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.75%.

Fidelity Select Electronics (FSELX). Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.54%. With a much more diversified approach, FSELX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.45% over the last five years.

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.85%. Five year annual return: 12.79%. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.