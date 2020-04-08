Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - April 08, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Hartford Core Equity C (HGICX): 1.47% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGICX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.52% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Blue Chip Fund A (PBLAX): 1% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PBLAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 14.4% over the last five years, PBLAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity R (GOGFX): 1.44% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. GOGFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.43%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

