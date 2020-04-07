Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - April 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Boston Trust Small Cap Fund (BOSOX). BOSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.23%.

Principal Blue Chip Fund I (PBCKX): 0.67% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PBCKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.15% over the last five years, PBCKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

KP Large Cap Equity Institutional (KPLCX). Expense ratio: 0.3%. Management fee: 0.24%. Five year annual return: 11.41%. KPLCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

