Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - April 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Manning & Napier Disciplined Value S (MDFSX). MDFSX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.82%, management fee of 0.3%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.7%.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Adviser (PASSX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. PASSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 11.04% over the last five years, PASSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Select Computers (FDCPX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.54%. Five year annual return: 11.97%. With a much more diversified approach, FDCPX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.