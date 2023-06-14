Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral Y (OGMYX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMYX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OGMYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.66%.

TIAA-CREF SocialChoice LwCrbnEq Ret (TLWCX): 0.58% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. TLWCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 9.92% over the last five years, TLWCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund (PRWAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRWAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PRWAX has an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 13.85% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

