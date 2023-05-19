Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX). FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.57%, management fee of 0.41%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.47%.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity Institutional (JPDEX): 0.55% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. JPDEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.06% over the last five years, JPDEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Putnam Large Cap Value Y (PEIYX). Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.47%. Five year annual return: 10.39%. PEIYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.