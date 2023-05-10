Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Commerce Growth Fund (CFGRX). CFGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.64%.

Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth Institutional (FGSIX). Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.75%. FGSIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.26% over the last five years.

Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX). Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 10.61%. VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.