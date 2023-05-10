Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund C (JCICX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JCICX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JCICX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.3%.

Fidelity Advisor Capital Development I (FDEIX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FDEIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.4% over the last five years, FDEIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Wells Fargo Special Technology Admiral (WFTDX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WFTDX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. WFTDX has an expense ratio of 1.2%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 10.35% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

