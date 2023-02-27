Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Dreyfus Fund (DREVX). DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.93%.

Fidelity Advisor Global Commodity Stock I (FFGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FFGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 10.6%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.67%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science S (JFNSX): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNSX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.96% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

