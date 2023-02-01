Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Elfun Trusts (ELFNX): 0.18% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. ELFNX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.28% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Utilities (FSUTX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSUTX is a Sector - Utilities mutual fund, focusing on companies that provide essential services such as electric power, gas distribution, and water supply to millions of people on a daily basis. Overall, the utility industry is known for its stability and reduced volatility. FSUTX, with annual returns of 10.65% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX). Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 10.42%. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (ELFNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FSUTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MLRSX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.