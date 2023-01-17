Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Cambiar SMID Fund Investor (CAMMX). CAMMX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.8%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.13%.

Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional (FICVX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. FICVX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 10.95% over the last five years, FICVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences I (THISX): 0.67% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. THISX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.21% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

