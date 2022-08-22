Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Hartford Dividend & Growth R4 (HDGSX): 1.03% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HDGSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HDGSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.24%.

Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.53%. FATIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 19.58% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A (JIGAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JIGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JIGAX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 13.51% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



