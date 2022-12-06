Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund (BUFSX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BUFSX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 12.22% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, FATIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 14.04%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. OLGCX has an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 14.32% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.