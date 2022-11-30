Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Health Care Services (FSHCX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. FSHCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16%.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NBGUX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 11.51%, expense ratio of 1.17% and management fee of 0.88%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Great-WestMultiMgrLgCapGrowIns (MXGSX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.64%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

