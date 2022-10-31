Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources I (DLDRX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DLDRX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. DLDRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.12%.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunit (FAOFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FAOFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 15.88%, expense ratio of 0.01% and management fee of 0%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



