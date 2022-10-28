Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX). DNLAX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.13%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.83%.

Fidelity Focused Stock Fund (FTQGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FTQGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.26%, expense ratio of 0.82% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBGUX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NBGUX has an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.88%, and annual returns of 10.92% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



Zacks Investment Research

