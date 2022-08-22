Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights R (GLCRX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. GLCRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 13.02% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Davenport Small Cap Focus (DSCPX). Expense ratio: 0.88%. Management fee: 0.75%. DSCPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.42% over the last five years.

Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. FCVSX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With a five-year annual return of 11.83%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



