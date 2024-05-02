Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AQR Large Cap Multi Style N (QCENX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QCENX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. QCENX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.98%.

Victory RS Global Growth A (RSGGX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. RSGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 13.12% over the last five years, RSGGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Value Fund (TRVLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRVLX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TRVLX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.56%, and annual returns of 12.34% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

