Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Century One Chce (AOVIX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. AOVIX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. AOVIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.57%.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Growth (TRLGX). Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.55%. TRLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.33% over the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retirement (TRSEX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. TRSEX has an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 8.8% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

