Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities (FDMLX) has a 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FDMLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 12.38% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Intrepid Value I (JPIVX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JPIVX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JPIVX, with annual returns of 9.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Invesco Small Cap Value A (VSCAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSCAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. VSCAX has an expense ratio of 1.11%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 16.42% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.